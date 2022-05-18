DETR continues to Investigate fraudulent unemployment money claims

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -FOX has reported how the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation paid out nearly half a billion dollars in what it calls “improper payments.” These were either overpayments or fraudulent claims. In all, there were more than 30,000 claims. We asked the Nevada Attorney General’s Office for a response to the nearly half billion-dollar figure.

“The abuse of our state’s unemployment system during the unprecedented economic upheaval caused by the pandemic was sickening. During a time in which the majority of Nevadans banded together, these bad actors sought to profit off of the stressful and frightening times we found ourselves in. My office takes these crimes seriously, and we will help DETR in any way we can. We have prosecuted several scammers who engaged in unemployment fraud during the beginning of the pandemic, and we will not hesitate to hold fraudsters accountable,” read a statement for Attorney General Aaron Ford.

FOX5 asked the office how many people have been prosecuted for stealing unemployment system money. The Nevada Attorney General’s Office said the number is around five and provided court documents for three cases. One person was charged for receiving more than $25,000 in unemployment money that they were not entitled to. Another suspect is accused of using someone else’s identity to get unemployment money. A third person pleaded guilty to using someone else’s identity and must repay DETR more than $20,000. Court documents indicated she could be sentenced from between one and ten years behind bars. Officials from the Attorney General’s Office declined an on-camera interview about the number of cases.

FOX5 asked DETR about fraud cases. A spokesperson said it has worked 286 cases with different law enforcement agencies. Officials said some cases DETR has worked involved multiple fraudulent applications, sometimes in the hundreds. DETR said it has worked with the FBI, Secret Service, Attorney General, DPS, postal inspectors and the U.S. Attorney, among other agencies.

DETR said it has seen cases start from a routine traffic stop where the officer notices multiple Nevada unemployment insurance debit cards, to stolen identities purchased on the dark web, to domestic or international hackers. DETR said it has four team members specifically supporting law enforcement and investigation efforts. A spokesperson said the staffers are part of a larger team that verifies identities and prevents fraudulent applications.

DETR couldn’t discuss the outcomes of adjudicated cases because some are being investigated and potentially tried in courts all over the county. It also said it doesn’t always receive outcomes regarding sentencing.

DETR said “improper payments” recovered as of March 2022 from Bank of America totaled more than $128 million. people had their identities stolen and thieves were able to access money on Bank of America debit cards they fraudulently obtained.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.