Chelsea FC, Club America to play at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas will again play host to a major international soccer match this summer.

Chelsea FC, the 2020-2021 UEFA Champions League Champion, and Club America, Mexico’s winningest team, will face off at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, July 16.

“Bringing a match of this caliber to Las Vegas will create unparalleled excitement and energy, and we can’t wait to welcome fans from around the world,” said Steve Hill, CEO and President of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. “The players, fans and staff will enjoy the many ‘Only Vegas’ experiences that make Las Vegas the greatest arena on earth, from world class entertainment to unrivaled dining, sports and attractions.”

Allegiant Stadium has previously hosted the 2021 Leagues Cup Final and 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup Final.

Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, May 25 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

