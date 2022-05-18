CAUGHT ON CAM: Student puts 14-year-old classmate in chokehold at school

COPPELL, Texas (WFAA) – The parents of a teen assaulted at a Texas school say the school hasn’t done enough to address the incident which was caught on camera.

The students you see in this video are North Coppell Middle School students.

The 14-year old who was assaulted said he was sitting in the cafeteria where he normally sits and he was held in a chokehold while everyone watched.

His mother, Sonijka Kukreja, said she was left helpless.

“It’s heartbreaking, I cried. I couldn’t sleep,” she said. “His neck could’ve snapped, I wouldn’t have my son.”

Kukreja said the school’s officials weren’t transparent.

“They told us this is an altercation versus what you saw in the video,” she said.

The school superintendent, Dr. Brad Hunt, said there is an ongoing investigation, and that he can only say so much due to student privacy laws and can’t talk about how the student will be disciplined.

“We adhere to the state’s anti-bullying laws in our investigations, as well as work with our school resource officers and local police departments when necessary,” Hunt wrote in a letter sent to parents. “This process deserves the necessary time it takes to be thorough and accurate for all parties involved.”

Attorney Marwa Elbially said the student who assaulted the 14-year-old only received one day of punishment.

“He could’ve potentially paralyzed or, God forbid, have killed him,” Elbially said. “No real action is taken against that kid.”

Kukreja is demanding school officials to do more so the children are safe in school.

“We trusted you with our kids,” she said of the school. “You’ve not done your job, you failed us.”

