Allegiant debuts travel packages to Raiders games in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Allegiant Airlines is making it even easier for NFL fans to catch a Raiders game in Las Vegas.

According to a news release, ahead of the upcoming 2022 football season, the airline, which has naming rights to the stadium, fans can purchase a travel bundle that includes roundtrip flights, a minimum two-night hotel stay and tickets to a Raiders game at Allegiant Stadium.

The release notes that the “2022 NFL season will be the first at Allegiant Stadium with no COVID vaccine or mask requirements for game attendees.”

Allegiant says the package will also include nonstop airfare, baggage (checked bag and carry-on), seat selection, priority boarding and the flexibility to change travel plans without fees.

The packages are available for the Raiders’ eight home games against the Arizona Cardinals (Sept 18), Denver Broncos (Oct. 2). Houston Texans (Oct. 23), Indianapolis Colts (Nov. 13), Los Angeles Chargers (Dec. 4), New England Patriots (Dec. 18), San Francisco 49ers (Jan. 1, 2023) and Kansas City Chiefs (Jan. 8, 2023).

“The home of the Raiders has quickly become an iconic attraction during a Las Vegas getaway. In fact, last season NFL fans voted Allegiant Stadium the number one venue for Overall Gameday Satisfaction, citing the stadium’s cuisine, atmosphere, and technology as highlights of their visit,” said Scott DeAngelo, Allegiant’s executive vice president and chief marketing officer.”

Research conducted by Nielsen Fan Insights indicates “Las Vegas has rapidly become the most desirable travel destination among U.S. sports fans,” Allegiant noted in the release.

For more information, visit: https://www.allegiantair.com/raiders

