Ad campaign in downtown San Francisco about ‘bringing jobs to Summerlin,’ CEO says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An advertising campaign across downtown San Francisco has a goal of “bringing jobs to Summerlin,” according to Howard Hughes Corporation CEO David O’Reilly.

The ads, under the Success Lives Here campaign, have a goal to encourage companies to relocate to Summerlin. They boast slogans such as “The New Commute,” “The New Conference Room,” “The New High Rise,” with shots of lifestyle activities across Summerlin.

Other such ads have appeared in New York and the Midwest, according to the CEO.

“I’m trying to talk in those ads to CEOs and leaders of other companies to say, what you’re doing in those other cities with high taxes, potentially higher crime, longer commute times, affordability challenges, hiring challenges-- that we can help solve those problems in a great place like Summerlin,” O’Reilly said. “Bringing new companies in different jobs in different industries, as much as it strengthens the economy, it diversify its economy,” he said.

According to O’Reilly, building more office space is a priority, as occupancy is 99% accounted for; the 1700 Pavilion project, still under construction, has 40% occupancy, he said.

O’Reilly said the goal of relocation is to encourage office space, recreation and residency within the Summerlin community.

“I’m not just building you an office building. I’m helping you find a place to live. I’m helping you recruit great talent that lives locally. I’m helping you find a church, I’m helping you find schools for your kids,” O’Reilly said.

The ads have drawn some scrutiny across social media, amid Las Vegas’ housing crisis; many locals have been priced out of the real estate market, as out-of-state home buyers often outbid Southern Nevadans.

“It makes me feel [workers will ] offer $100,000 over asking price,” said one long-time Summerlin resident.

Yet economic diversity has been a crucial goal for Clark County leaders, as Las Vegas continues to bounce back from the pandemic.

According to Applied Analysis in early 2022, more than 63,000 hospitality jobs had not returned to Southern Nevada.

“If they’re going to build the community... I see no problem,” another long-time resident said, hoping locals are hired by these companies.

O’Reilly said Southern Nevada has a talented workforce available for these new companies, and promises to make housing affordable for current and future residents.

“I think our job is to make the community a better place to live, to give all of our residents that are there now or coming in the future, a quality of life that everyone deserves. I don’t think our job is to build a wall around Las Vegas, and say, you can’t live here,” O’Reilly said. “Our job is to help to build that affordable product. So even someone who lives in Southern Nevada today, or lives in Summerlin or Las Vegas today can still afford to live there,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.