1 critically injured in suspected DUI crash in central Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a crash that took place around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night near Tropicana and Maryland Parkway, close to UNLV.

LVMPD Lt. David Gordon told FOX5 one person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Upon further investigation by officers, impairment is suspected on the part of one of the involved drivers.

Tropicana is closed in both directions between Tamarus & Maryland Parkway.

