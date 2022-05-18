Advertisement

1 critically injured in suspected DUI crash in central Las Vegas

By Cody Lee
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:23 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a crash that took place around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night near Tropicana and Maryland Parkway, close to UNLV.

LVMPD Lt. David Gordon told FOX5 one person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Upon further investigation by officers, impairment is suspected on the part of one of the involved drivers.

Tropicana is closed in both directions between Tamarus & Maryland Parkway.

