Woman accused of stealing $50K watch, cash from man at Las Vegas hotel

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 8:26 AM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman is accused of stealing from a man at a hotel on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to an arrest report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the woman, identified as Anniajah Pratt, is accused of stealing a $50,000 Patek Phillipe watch, $50,000 in cash that the man had in a backpack and $500 in cash he had in his wallet.

Police say the incident occurred May 6 at Encore at Wynn Las Vegas.

The man told police he recalled drinking at a bar in the casino and then going back to his room. Police said in the report that when he woke up, the man noticed everything was missing, and told officers he noticed an Apple Pay deduction of $500 had also been made.

Police say video surveillance showed an unidentified woman in an elevator with the victim around 3:20 a.m., the video then showed the woman leaving in a vehicle registered to Pratt around 6:25 a.m.

The man was able to identify Pratt in a photo lineup.

On May 11, police said in the report that they served a search warrant on Pratt’s apartment. While they did not recover the items, they did find clothes resembling the outfit that she was seen wearing in the video surveillance.

Police concluded in the report that based on the investigation, “There were no other persons that had access to the property other than Pratt.”

