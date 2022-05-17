Advertisement

Utah teen dies after buried under collapsed sand dune tunnel

Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park
Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park(Utah State Parks)
By CNN
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 9:06 AM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) -- A 13-year-old boy in Utah died from injuries sustained in a dune collapse last weekend, according to Utah State Parks.

Park rangers believe the teenager, Ian Spendlove of Santa Clara, Utah, had been digging a tunnel in the side of a sand dune at Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park on Saturday when it collapsed, trapping him underneath the sand, Utah State Parks said in a statement.

Nearby park visitors and state park staff began digging to find the teen after a family member witnessed the collapse about 5:30 p.m., and he was located six-and-a-half feet beneath the sand at around 5:53 p.m., the statement said.

He was airlifted to St. George Regional Hospital and then transferred to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City. On Sunday, however, he had not regained brain activity and was declared dead, according to Utah State Parks.

“The Utah Division of State Parks extends our condolences to Ian Spendlove’s friends and family impacted by this tragedy,” the statement said.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Latest News

President Joe Biden presented public safety officer medals of valor at the White House. (POOL)
Biden condemns racism, mourns new victims in Buffalo
COVID-sniffing dogs had more than 90% success rate in study, researchers say
Russia is stepping up attacks on Odesa, a prized Ukrainian city.
Strategic Odesa targeted by Russians
A teenager in Ohio shot his dad during an argument over bedtime, police said.
8th grader shoots dad in argument over bedtime, police say
Michael Sussmann is accused of misleading the FBI’s then-general counsel, James Baker, during a...
Clinton campaign lawyer sought to ‘use’ FBI, prosecutor says