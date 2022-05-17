U.S. 95 highway lights will take two months to repair after several copper wire thefts

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -People driving on U.S. 95 near Charleston and Boulder Highway may have noticed a dark stretch of road.

FOX5 broke the story of a copper wire theft there last month that knocked out 50 highway lights.

The Nevada Department of Transportation said it may take eight weeks to repair those lights.

“These issues are never quick to fix but right now what we’re seeing is, there are a lot of thefts happening around they valley, really around the country, and we are suffering from a supply chain issue like so many other businesses and other industries are. So these materials are particularly hard to come by right now,” said NDOT spokesperson Justin Hopkins.

NDOT immediately started working to assess and fix the damage after FOX5 reported the lights out.

“These thefts and vandalisms are extremely frustrating for us because at NDOT our two biggest priorities are safety and mobility. And when someone takes out our infrastructure like this it affects both safety and mobility for drivers,” Hopkins said.

NDOT put in undisclosed safety measures after thieves started stealing copper wire.

“And unfortunately, part of the problem is, as soon as we secure things the thieves find a way to get around that,” Hopkins said.

He said thefts typically cost between $25,000 and $100,000 dollars in repairs. He thinks the theft on U.S. 95 will be close to the high range of $100,000.

FOX5 also alerted NDOT to highway lights at the Spaghetti Bowl not working, which also turned out to be a copper wire theft. When repairs were made, copper wire thieves struck again.

NDOT said thieves didn’t get much copper wire the second time because of theft prevention measures in place, but NDOT still had to make expensive repairs because of the damage.

NDOT is asking people to call 311 to report any highway lights out, and to call 911 if they see vandals in the act of damaging lights.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.