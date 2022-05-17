PHOTOS: California churchgoers hold down suspected shooter

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - New photos show the lengths a group of California church-goers went to stop an accused mass shooter.

Las Vegas resident David Chou, 68, allegedly opened fire during a lunch reception at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods on Sunday, killing one person and wounding five senior citizens before being stopped and hog-tied by parishioners in what a sheriff’s official called an act of “exceptional heroism and bravery.”

New photos provided by Frank Cheng show the struggle as churchgoers waited for authorities to arrive. The suspect is seen with his face on the ground with some using their knees to hold down the man’s extremities. Five people held down the suspect.

California churchgoers hold down shooting suspect (Frank Cheng)

Investigators believe Chou was upset about political tensions between China and Taiwan. Sheriffs are calling the shooting “a politically-motivated hate incident.”

Chou is expected to be in court Tuesday.

