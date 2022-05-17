Advertisement

PHOTOS: California churchgoers hold down suspected shooter

California shooting suspect held down by churchgoers
California shooting suspect held down by churchgoers(Frank Cheng)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 7:16 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - New photos show the lengths a group of California church-goers went to stop an accused mass shooter.

Las Vegas resident David Chou, 68, allegedly opened fire during a lunch reception at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods on Sunday, killing one person and wounding five senior citizens before being stopped and hog-tied by parishioners in what a sheriff’s official called an act of “exceptional heroism and bravery.”

New photos provided by Frank Cheng show the struggle as churchgoers waited for authorities to arrive. The suspect is seen with his face on the ground with some using their knees to hold down the man’s extremities. Five people held down the suspect.

California churchgoers hold down shooting suspect
California churchgoers hold down shooting suspect(Frank Cheng)

Investigators believe Chou was upset about political tensions between China and Taiwan. Sheriffs are calling the shooting “a politically-motivated hate incident.”

Chou is expected to be in court Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

NDOT is taking immediate action after they were alerted of several overhead highway lights not...
U.S. 95 highway lights will take two months to repair after several copper wire thefts
95 lights - joe
3 injured at Lovers & Friends Festival
Police: church shooting was a hate crime
Police: church shooting was a hate crime