Person dies after attending Lovers & Friends festival in Las Vegas
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 2:04 PM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A person died after attending the Lovers & Friends festival in Las Vegas over the weekend.
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the person was transported from the festival with a medical issue and later passed away at the hospital.
The Clark County Coroner’s Office identified the person as 22-year-old Jacqueline Torres Espinoza. Her cause and manner of death were pending as of Tuesday.
No additional information was provided by police.
