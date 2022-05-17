Person dies after attending Lovers & Friends festival in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A person died after attending the Lovers & Friends festival in Las Vegas over the weekend.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the person was transported from the festival with a medical issue and later passed away at the hospital.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office identified the person as 22-year-old Jacqueline Torres Espinoza. Her cause and manner of death were pending as of Tuesday.

No additional information was provided by police.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.