Person dies after attending Lovers & Friends festival in Las Vegas

FOX5 Strat cam shows massive crowds at Las Vegas Festival Grounds at the corner of LV Blvd &...
FOX5 Strat cam shows massive crowds at Las Vegas Festival Grounds at the corner of LV Blvd & Sahara.(FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 2:04 PM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A person died after attending the Lovers & Friends festival in Las Vegas over the weekend.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the person was transported from the festival with a medical issue and later passed away at the hospital.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office identified the person as 22-year-old Jacqueline Torres Espinoza. Her cause and manner of death were pending as of Tuesday.

No additional information was provided by police.

