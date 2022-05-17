Las Vegas police looking for suspect after shooting near Rio Hotel & Casino
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:27 AM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a suspect after a shooting Tuesday near the Rio Hotel & Casino.
According to Las Vegas police, police responded to Hotel Rio and Dean Martin drives at about 10:10 a.m. for a call of a person who was shot. Officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound who was taken to UMC Trauma with non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect is still outstanding, according to police. The incident is still under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
