Las Vegas police looking for suspect after shooting near Rio Hotel & Casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a suspect after a shooting Tuesday near the Rio Hotel & Casino.

According to Las Vegas police, police responded to Hotel Rio and Dean Martin drives at about 10:10 a.m. for a call of a person who was shot. Officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound who was taken to UMC Trauma with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is still outstanding, according to police. The incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.