Las Vegas police investigating barricade at apartment complex

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a barricade Tuesday afternoon.

LVMPD said the incident was happening at an apartment complex in the 4700 block of Cleopatra Avenue, near Cheyenne Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard.

Police said it is believed a woman was armed with a gun and is not allowing another person to leave one of the apartments. Officers have surrounded the apartment and brought in SWAT and crisis negotiators.

LVMPD is evacuating surrounding apartments as a result. The incident isn’t causing any delays on any major streets.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

