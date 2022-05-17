Las Vegas man’s two-year house hunt ends in success after four days with new agent

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - If you are trying to buy a home in Las Vegas, you are certainly not alone. Buyers are frustrated by a crowded housing market. Homes they see one day are sold the next for tens of thousands over asking price. However, one local man’s frustrating two-year search for a house finally has come to an end.

“It is frustrating. I probably put an offer in on 10-15 homes and literally have not gotten one single one of them,” Tyrone Reynolds, a speech language pathologist, said in March. Since before the pandemic, house hunting was his second job.

“Back then I really thought that I wanted a house with a pool and three bedrooms, two bathrooms, but of course that’s what everyone wants,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds’s expectations changed over time realizing how competitive the housing market in Las Vegas has become, even as home prices keep reaching record highs each month.

“I specifically remember going to multiple properties and seeing 9,10, 11, 12 people, couples, families, single people just lining up out the door to get into the home. When you see that when you go to the property, it is pretty defeating,” Reynolds said.

When Reynolds first started looking for homes, his mortgage rate was locked in at about 2.8%. Now it’s in the mid 4′s, meaning Reynolds will pay thousands of dollars more over the life of his loan. Reynolds felt like he was in a race to get a deal done.

“I knew from the first phone call that Eric was the guy, we connected very quickly very well, and we worked very well together and that is why we were so fortunate to close so quickly,” Reynolds said about his new Realtor Eric Jordan.

After FOX5′s first report on Reynold’s frustrating 2-year search, he got a call from Jordan who offered to help him get a deal done.

“Luckily for us, we were actually able to do that in four days,” Jordan said.

Jordan said he is not a miracle worker, but a tenured real estate agent can make a big difference.

“The best thing to do is find a real estate agent that you trust. Find someone you are willing to work with that will listen to you. That will meet your need and also willing to tell you no,” Jordan said.

Reynolds said his house hunt as a first-time buyer was incredibly frustrating and he almost gave up, but he ended up getting a home he loves.

“It feels amazing, I am so fortunate,” Reynold said.

Even with interest rates rising, as the housing shortage continues and heading into the busy summer season, Jordan expects the Las Vegas housing market to remain competitive.

