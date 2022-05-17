Advertisement

Las Vegas last in baby formula supply, study finds

Powder milk for baby and blue spoon on light background close-up. Milk powder for baby in measuring spoon on can. Powdered milk with spoon for baby. Baby Milk Formula and Baby Bottles. Baby milk formula on kitchen background(Dragana Gordic - stock.adobe.com)
By Elaine Emerson and Matt Kling
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 8:37 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - New data out this morning suggests the ongoing baby formula shortage is hitting families hard here in the Las Vegas Valley.

According to retail tracking firm Datasembly, Las Vegas has the worst shortage in the country, with more than half of formulas out of stock. The report, first published by Bloomberg, details all the top metro areas with the worst shortages.

These ten metro areas have the worst baby formula shortages:

  • Las Vegas: 52.75%
  • Houston: 52.56%
  • Nashville: 52.46%
  • Charlotte: 52.35%
  • Richmond: 51.24%
  • Phoenix: 50.59%
  • San Antonio: 50.37%
  • Memphis: 50.15%
  • Buffalo Rochester: 49.87%
  • Pittsburgh: 49.76%

While the shortage is hitting nationwide, some metro areas are faring better. Here are the top ten metro areas where it is less difficult to find formula:

  • Denver: 26.3%
  • San Francisco: 26.5%
  • Sacramento: 27.3%
  • San Diego: 31.3%
  • West Texas: 32.6%
  • Indianapolis: 33.1%
  • Portland: 34.1%
  • Jacksonville: 34.2%
  • Milwaukee: 37.1%
  • Los Angeles: 37.2%

Nationwide, 43% of formula was out of stock for the week ending May 8, compared with 31% the month prior.

