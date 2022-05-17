In-person hiring events to be held for Raiders gameday staff at Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Allegiant Stadium will hold in-person hiring events later this month for Raiders gameday staff.

According to a news release, the stadium will hold recruitment events from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 22 and Monday, May 23 as it looks to fill more than 1,800 new, part-time gameday and event staff positions.

Allegiant Stadium says available positions include roles in hospitality, food service, security, ticketing, customer service, custodial and several other departments, during the eight Raiders home games as well as other various sporting and entertainment events at the venue.

The release states that applicants are encouraged to attend the in-person recruitment activities and must be at least 18 years old, with a valid ID upon arrival. Interviews will be held on-site immediately upon completion of the application process, organizers say.

Those in attendance will have a chance to walk-through multiple sections of the stadiums and participate in interviews on the field. The Raiderettes will also be in attendance and there will be giveaways throughout the hiring event, according to the stadium.

For more information, visit AllegiantStadium.com/careers.

