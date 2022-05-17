Forecast Outlook - 5/17/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - High temperatures stay in the upper 90s to right around 100 degrees around the Las Vegas Valley through Thursday. More wind will usher in cooler air for the start of the weekend.

Tuesday afternoon, southwest gusts will be generally 20-30 MPH across the area. The forecast high is 98°. Wednesday brings us less wind with the forecast high holding at 98°. Stronger wind picks up Thursday with gusts in the 30-40 mph range.

The wind will help push temperatures up even more with a forecast high of 101° in Las Vegas which could make for our first triple digit of the year.

Cooler air arrives on Friday, bringing our high temperature down into the mid to upper 80s. It will remain breezy on Friday with gusts in the 20-30 mph range. The wind isn’t looking as strong this weekend with high temperatures on the rise again. Saturday tops out at 89° with Sunday at 96°.

