CCSD substitute brought knife to school, arrest report says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Clark County School District substitute teacher had a knife in his backpack and showed it to a student while teaching, according to a report filed by district police.

Aaron Bronley was arrested after he allegedly brought a weapon to the Shadow Ridge High School campus. The incident reportedly happened May 5 around 8:30 a.m.

A report from Clark County School District Police said that Bronley told students he had a knife in his possession “but only uses it for outside protection and never to harm students.” Bronley reportedly pulled the knife from his backpack and showed it to a student. There were about 31 students in the classroom at the time of the incident, according to the report, with at least four students backing up the account to CCSDPD.

When confronted about the reports of a knife, Bronley reportedly took out a large knife with a black holder from his backpack and also had a small pocket knife in his possession. Bronley said there wasn’t a crime because he didn’t take the knife out of its holster or make any threats toward students, the report said.

Bronley later told police that he was having a conversation with students about alligators and there was a mention of knives, the report said. Bronley pulled out his knife to show a student and didn’t realize other students were watching, the report said.

Court records show that the Clark County District Attorney’s Office has yet to file charges against Bronley. His next court appearance was set for June 2.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.