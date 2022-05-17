Car-sharing regulations coming to Clark County

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Clark County is set to pass regulations for hosts who rent out their vehicles through car-sharing apps such as Turo.

A hearing is set for 10 a.m. Tuesday, before the county could pass a proposed license and fee schedules for those who seek to establish a LLC, corporation or limited partnership.

The measure was spurred by S.B. 389, which called for licensing of businesses who use platforms such as Turo and spurred counties to create their own regulations. Car-sharing has become a popular option, amid rental car inventory shortages, slim supplies of new and used vehicles for sale and heavy delays for vehicle repairs.

The ordinance opens up the possibility of operating at Harry Reid International Airport, which is currently not allowed; the vehicle owner must obtain a valid permit, as designated by the airport.

Vehicle owners do not have to obtain a business license to continue to rent out their cars on apps such Turo, but are not allowed to operate at the airport until they obtain an appropriate permit, a Clark County spokesperson said.

Car-sharing apps are the latest sharing platforms to come under regulation and scrutiny by the state of Nevada and Clark County.

“It assures quality to the people who are getting the cars, to make sure people who are in the business are serious about the business,” said Adrian Karimi, an attorney who started as a host on Turo and now has a fleet of 17 vehicles. “It levels the playing field for the people like myself ...they’re not going to be undercut by people who are offering poor quality cars for much lower rate, and losing business to those people who may not be putting safe cars on the road,” he said.

The regulations had mixed reviews on a Las Vegas Turo Hosts Facebook page.

“This will simply take out most of the people with less than five vehicles, therefore, supply and demand will raise prices, and the same thing Uber and Lyft are going through will happen,” said one concerned host.

“Why are they pushing out the little guys?” another said.

Turo released the following statement:

Turo has always been in support of regulations that are proportionate to our business and would treat our hosts fairly. We are proud of the positive economic impacts that peer-to-peer car sharing has created for Clark County residents struggling to make ends meet financially, and also for the one-of-a-kind service at great prices that travelers are getting on Turo amid limited rental car supply.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.