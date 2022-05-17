1 dead, 1 injured after North Las Vegas shooting

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas Police are investigating an overnight shooting Tuesday that left a man dead.

NLVPD Officer Alexander Cuevas said the shooting happened around midnight May 17 in the 2600 block of E. Deer Springs. Arriving officers found a man believed to be in his 20s suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to University Medical Center where he later died, Cuevas said.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will release information on the suspect once next of kin is notified.

Another man with an apparent gunshot wound was also located. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital with non life-threatening injuries and is stable, according to Cuevas.

NLVPD said suspect information was not available “to help protect the integrity of the case.” Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call NLVPD at 702-633-2133. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.

