Advertisement

Ric Flair returns to the ring

Ric Flair announced he's returning to the ring for a final match.
Ric Flair announced he's returning to the ring for a final match.
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:32 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KFVS) - Pro-wrestling legend Ric Flair is getting back in the ring.

The 73-year-old announced Monday morning, May 16 he will have his last match in Nashville, Tennessee on July 31.

The 16-time world champion has recently shared video of himself taking bumps on social media.

“The Nature Boy” will wear a new custom robe for his final walk to the wrestling ring.

Flair’s opponent has not yet been announced.

Tickets for Ric Flair’s last match go on sale May 27.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with high-tech fake videos
People walk by an illuminated sphere during the the opening night of the Resorts World Las...
Online store SHEIN to host pop-up store in Las Vegas this weekend
Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with high-tech fake videos
For some festival goers on Saturday night, fans reported being trampled and shaken up after...
Scary moments at Lovers & Friends festival in Las Vegas Saturday night
As the country awaits a final decision from the Supreme Court, reproductive rights supporters...
“Bans Off Our Bodies” rally held in Las Vegas