Police: Man accused in Southern California church shooting is from Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Authorities in California announced Monday that the man accused in the Laguna Woods church shooting is from Las Vegas.

According to OC Sheriff, the man has been identified as David Chou, 68. He was booked on one felony count of murder and five felony counts of attempted murder, according to police.

Authorities said one person was killed and five elderly individuals were wounded in the Sunday afternoon shooting that occurred during a lunch banquet at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, California. According to police, worshipers were able to detain the suspect by tackling him and tying his legs with extension cords until officers arrived.

Chou is being held at the Orange County Intake Release Center on $1 million bail, according to jail records, and is scheduled to make a court appearance on Tuesday.

Authorities in Orange County will provide additional details at a noon press conference.

