Advertisement

Police: Man accused in Southern California church shooting is from Las Vegas

Crime scene tape is stretched across the exterior of the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna...
Crime scene tape is stretched across the exterior of the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., Sunday, May 15, 2022, after a fatal shooting. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)(Damian Dovarganes | AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 8:31 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Authorities in California announced Monday that the man accused in the Laguna Woods church shooting is from Las Vegas.

According to OC Sheriff, the man has been identified as David Chou, 68. He was booked on one felony count of murder and five felony counts of attempted murder, according to police.

Authorities said one person was killed and five elderly individuals were wounded in the Sunday afternoon shooting that occurred during a lunch banquet at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, California. According to police, worshipers were able to detain the suspect by tackling him and tying his legs with extension cords until officers arrived.

Chou is being held at the Orange County Intake Release Center on $1 million bail, according to jail records, and is scheduled to make a court appearance on Tuesday.

Authorities in Orange County will provide additional details at a noon press conference.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Woman accused of stealing $50K watch, $50K in cash from man at Las Vegas hotel
Woman accused of stealing $50K watch, $50K in cash from man at Las Vegas hotel
Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with hi-tech fake videos
Judge: State can get medical files in ex-Raider Henry Ruggs’ case
For some festival goers on Saturday night, fans reported being trampled and shaken up after...
Scary moments at Lovers & Friends festival in Las Vegas Saturday night