Online store SHEIN to host pop-up store in Las Vegas this weekend

People walk by an illuminated sphere during the the opening night of the Resorts World Las...
People walk by an illuminated sphere during the the opening night of the Resorts World Las Vegas hotel-casino, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:19 AM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Popular online boutique SHEIN is set to host a pop-up store in Las Vegas this weekend.

According to organizers, the pop-up shopping event will be held from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. Friday, May 20 through Sunday, May 22 at Resorts World. The SHEIN pop-up will be located on the 1st floor, Suite R5, next to Amazon’s Just Walk Out store.

The shopping event is set to feature “1,000+ show stopping styles, perfect for all the summer vibes: music festivals, nights on the strip and so much more!”

The event’s website notes that if all reservations are taken, a standby line will be offered onsite and could allow additional entry but it is not guaranteed.

For more information, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/shein-las-vegas-pop-up-registration-325097263667

SHEIN Las Vegas pop-up
SHEIN Las Vegas pop-up((Courtesy SHEIN))

