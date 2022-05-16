Online store SHEIN to host pop-up store in Las Vegas this weekend

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Popular online boutique SHEIN is set to host a pop-up store in Las Vegas this weekend.

According to organizers, the pop-up shopping event will be held from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. Friday, May 20 through Sunday, May 22 at Resorts World. The SHEIN pop-up will be located on the 1st floor, Suite R5, next to Amazon’s Just Walk Out store.

The shopping event is set to feature “1,000+ show stopping styles, perfect for all the summer vibes: music festivals, nights on the strip and so much more!”

The event’s website notes that if all reservations are taken, a standby line will be offered onsite and could allow additional entry but it is not guaranteed.

For more information, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/shein-las-vegas-pop-up-registration-325097263667

SHEIN Las Vegas pop-up ((Courtesy SHEIN))

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.