Advertisement

Murder conviction of Nevada ‘Black Widow’ Margaret Rudin vacated

FILE - In this Nov. 8, 1999 file photo, Margaret Rudin is escorted by police into Framingham...
FILE - In this Nov. 8, 1999 file photo, Margaret Rudin is escorted by police into Framingham District Court in Framingham, Mass., before her arraignment on charges in connection with the shooting death of her husband. On Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, Rudin was released from prison, more than 25 years after her millionaire husband's burned body was found outside Las Vegas and 20 years after a tip generated by a "most wanted" TV show led to her arrest while living in Massachusetts with a retired firefighter she met in Mexico. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)(Michael Dwyer | AP)
By Alan Squires
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 2:48 PM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Margaret Rudin, also known as the “Black Widow Killer of Las Vegas,” has officially had her conviction vacated on Saturday.

Rudin’s conviction was overturned by U.S. District Court Judge Richard F. Boulware II on May 15, according to court records.

Rudin was released on parole in January of 2020, nearly 20 years since she began her life-in-prison sentence.

Rudin was convicted of killing her husband, Ron Rudin, after he went missing in 1994. Prosecutors said he was shot in his sleep and his body was taken to the desert and burned. Rudin then tried to get her share of her husband’s $11 million fortune and became a fugitive when she was indicted in his death in 1997.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

David Chou
Police: Man accused in Southern California church shooting is from Las Vegas
Jacqueline Gravatt
North Las Vegas Police name new chief
Police: Church shooting suspect lived in Las Vegas
Police: Man accused in Southern California church shooting is from Las Vegas
Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with high-tech fake videos