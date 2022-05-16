Murder conviction of Nevada ‘Black Widow’ Margaret Rudin vacated

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Margaret Rudin, also known as the “Black Widow Killer of Las Vegas,” has officially had her conviction vacated on Saturday.

Rudin’s conviction was overturned by U.S. District Court Judge Richard F. Boulware II on May 15, according to court records.

Rudin was released on parole in January of 2020, nearly 20 years since she began her life-in-prison sentence.

Rudin was convicted of killing her husband, Ron Rudin, after he went missing in 1994. Prosecutors said he was shot in his sleep and his body was taken to the desert and burned. Rudin then tried to get her share of her husband’s $11 million fortune and became a fugitive when she was indicted in his death in 1997.

