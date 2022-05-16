Advertisement

Juvenile killed after hit by car near Charleston, Hollywood in Las Vegas

Las Vegas police vehicle
Las Vegas police vehicle(LVMPD | LVMPD)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:44 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A juvenile was hit by a car in a residential neighborhood in Las Vegas Monday afternoon.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the incident happened around 3:16 p.m. May 16 in the 6300 block of Pavestone Lane, near Charleston and Hollywood boulevards.

Police said the juvenile was taken to Sunrise Hospital in critical condition. LVMPD said the juvenile died at the hospital.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

