Head coach Pete Deboer fired, Golden Knights announce

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Golden Knights head coach Pete Deboer was fired, the team announced Monday.

“We would like to thank Pete DeBoer for his commitment to the Vegas Golden Knights over the past three seasons,” Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon said in a statement. “Since joining the organization, Pete and his staff have guided us through some of the most unique and challenging circumstances we’ve witnessed since our franchise entered the NHL. After lengthy discussions over the last two weeks, we believe that a new coach will put us in the best position to succeed next season.”

The Vegas Golden Knights have relieved Pete DeBoer of his duties as head coach.#VegasBorn https://t.co/3SvfhuIteq — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) May 16, 2022

The team will hold a press conference Monday afternoon.

