Head coach Pete Deboer fired, Golden Knights announce

Vegas Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer looks on from the bench against the Carolina Hurricanes...
Vegas Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer looks on from the bench against the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Las Vegas.((AP Photo/David Becker) | AP)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 9:10 AM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Golden Knights head coach Pete Deboer was fired, the team announced Monday.

“We would like to thank Pete DeBoer for his commitment to the Vegas Golden Knights over the past three seasons,” Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon said in a statement. “Since joining the organization, Pete and his staff have guided us through some of the most unique and challenging circumstances we’ve witnessed since our franchise entered the NHL. After lengthy discussions over the last two weeks, we believe that a new coach will put us in the best position to succeed next season.”

The team will hold a press conference Monday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

