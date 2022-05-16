Gov. Sisolak: Residents at Las Vegas senior community never promised they could stay

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Senior citizens living at the Cactus Ridge mobile home park located on southern Las Vegas Boulevard are being forced from their homes. This comes after the property owner has decided to rezone the area to change the land use to allow for multi-family apartment homes and community development.

Some of the current tenants claim that Governor Steve Sisolak promised they could stay in the community.

“They moved this from the airport back in ‘98 and they said ‘this would be your forever home’,” said Cactus Ridge mobile homeowner Dan Avenson.

“I came here to take care of my father who was transferred over by the airport who was given promises that this was the last place he would ever have to live and I took care of my father until he passed away and I stayed because where else am I going to go,” said Cactus Ridge mobile home owner Laura Lee.

What current Cactus Ridge residents Avenson and Lee are talking about is an initiative Governor Sisolak launched called “Home Means Nevada,” which was to help lower costs, boost availability and assist seniors in making repairs to stay in their existing homes.

Residents said they were promised by Gov. Sisolak they were never going to have to leave the Cactus Ridge area.

“I know that people think I am absolutely responsible for everything, but that is a County Commission to decide if and when they can rezone that property but I could never make the promise that they could stay there for the rest of their lives,” said Sisolak.

Cactus Ridge falls under county commissioner Michael Naft’s jurisdiction.

“I am acutely aware of the challenging position that the closure of Cactus Ridge puts some of our most vulnerable residents in,” Naft said. “While I have no legal recourse to prevent the closure of this community, I have impressed upon the owner that my expectation will be that they go far above their legal obligation under state law to relocate and accommodate current residents.”

Naft said the park was going to shutdown whether or not there is any kind of re-zoning.

“It’s sad,” said Cactus Ridge mobile homeowner Twila Brown. “So sad. We love it here. We don’t want to go nowhere.”

“I can’t tell you how many times I cry,” said Lee. “Where are we going to go?”

Naft also said as far as potential rezoning, he will evaluate the worth of rezoning the area when it comes before him.

Initially, tenants received a notice in February saying they were going to have to move and are giving tenants until the end of the year to move out.

