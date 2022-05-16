Forecast Outlook - 5/16/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After making a run for our first 100-degree day of the year Sunday more heat is on the way this week. High temperatures will continue to trend up to 10 degrees above normal for much of the upcoming week.

Expect more wind to move back in Monday, but it won’t be anything like we experienced last week. Wind speeds will be 15-25 MPH with gusts up to 30 MPH possible. Our high will hover around 99 degrees making another run toward our first triple digit day of the year.

Tuesday look for a high of 97 degrees and Wednesday a high of 98. Each day will have breezes 10-20 MPH possible.

Bigger changes arrive Thursday as another low moves in that will carry a more potent cold front return some stronger wind. That front will lower our temperatures back into the 80′s for Friday. When we see that big a drop in temperature it likely means windy conditions for Thursday.

We will be back in the 90s for the weekend with more wind.

