Advertisement

Chris Brown announces multi-year residency on Las Vegas Strip

Chris Brown at Drai's Las Vegas
Chris Brown at Drai's Las Vegas(DEVIN URUCHURTU-JIMENEZ | Global Media Group)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 2:06 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Chris Brown will kick off a multi-year residency on the Las Vegas Strip in June.

According to a news release, Brown will headline a residency at Drai’s Las Vegas starting Saturday, June 11.

The release notes that Brown was one of the club’s first residents when he first took the Drai’s LIVE stage in 2015 and will be the first with a custom designed stage and production.

Tickets are available now on the Drai’s website.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas wants you to join their team. From hiring bonuses to a great...
Join The Cosmopolitan team
People walk by an illuminated sphere during the the opening night of the Resorts World Las...
Online store SHEIN to host pop-up store in Las Vegas this weekend
FILE - In this July 7, 2017, file photo, Kendrick Lamar performs during the Festival d'ete de...
Kendrick Lamar to bring The Big Steppers tour to Las Vegas
Fred Ward, a cast member in "30 Minutes or Less," poses at the premiere of the film in Los...
Fred Ward, ‘The Right Stuff’ and ‘Short Cuts’ actor, dead at 79