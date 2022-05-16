Chris Brown announces multi-year residency on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Chris Brown will kick off a multi-year residency on the Las Vegas Strip in June.

According to a news release, Brown will headline a residency at Drai’s Las Vegas starting Saturday, June 11.

The release notes that Brown was one of the club’s first residents when he first took the Drai’s LIVE stage in 2015 and will be the first with a custom designed stage and production.

Tickets are available now on the Drai’s website.

