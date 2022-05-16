“Bans Off Our Bodies” rally held in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As the country awaits a final decision from the Supreme Court, reproductive rights supporters rallied across the nation including Las Vegas.

Saturday was a day of action for marches and rallies for abortion rights.

A group of over 100 people gathered at Sunset Park including Governor Steve Sisolak.

He addressed the crowd.

“This is a family issue as far as I’m concerned it’s not just me it’s a family issue for us- and all of you! We have come too far to go backwards and we will not go backwards,” Governor Sisolak said.

A draft memo leaked from the Supreme Court indicates the justices may overturn the landmark 1973 Roe versus Wade ruling as soon as next month.

In attendance included Linda Switzer.

“I’m old enough to remember when it was against the law and I know people who almost died on a back street abortionist table,” Switzer said. She had support from her two sons and grandson that abortion is up to a woman.

Thought the decision is not final and abortion is still legal, many Nevadans wanted their voices heard.

Raquel Cruz-Juarez, the national director for Raiz Latinx Campaign at Planned Parenthood, said the rallies are about sending a message.

“Bodily autonomy is important, access to healthcare is important, people’s bodies shouldn’t be politicized and especially politicians and supreme court justices should not have a say in how we decide over our bodies,” Cruz-Juarez said.

She said access to abortion and abortion care is healthcare. It felt good to see the community come together.

“I was in DC two weeks ago representing Nevadans, that was really impactful to me but to be here in my community, I live like 15 minutes away from here it just goes to show you that Nevadans really do care about folks,” Cruz-Juarez said.

