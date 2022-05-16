Advertisement

‘An infrastructure decade’ – Secretary Buttigieg reflects on first six months of infrastructure law

Monday marks six months since President Biden signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act into law.
By David Ade
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:49 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Monday marks six months since President Biden signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act into law. U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told the Washington News Bureau that an “infrastructure decade” is kicking off.

More than 4,000 projects across all 50 states, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico are now underway using funds from the infrastructure bill. From rural communities to urban areas, the Biden administration said over 3,000 communities are beginning to benefit.

The projects include things such as tunnel and bridge reconstruction, brand new buses for cities, and airport improvements.

Secretary Buttigieg said he anticipates that over the next 5 years, the funding will launch thousands more projects in local communities.

“We’re putting our money where our mouth is, helping communities that have often had projects in mind for a long time,” Buttigieg said. “I know when I was mayor, we had way more projects we wanted to do than we had the funding to do. Now we’re going to look to the communities to bring us their best ideas and support as many of them as we can.”

In response to supply chain issues impacting Americans today, the secretary said he sees infrastructure improvements as a long-term solution for the future.

Multimedia journalist Natalie Grim contributed to this report.

