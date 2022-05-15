Forecast Outlook-5/15/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -It looks as if we are on track to record the first 100 degree high in 2022 Sunday. Temperatures are trending about 4 to 6 degrees warmer than Saturday in Las Vegas.

While it is looking like we will hit 100 degrees there is also some cloud we are going to be seeing Sunday. Depending on the amount of cloud it could prevent us from hitting 100.

Just the same there is a heat risk so if you are spending any amount of time outdoors, hydrate frequently.

Cloudy skies could hinder our view of the lunar eclipse Sunday night.

For the start of the week a surface low will sit over us, not doing a whole lot beyond producing breezy conditions..

We’ll stay in the upper 90′s through most of the week.

Changes begin Thursday as a low from the Gulf of Alaska slides south.

This low will trigger more wind and will help to push daytime temperatures back to seasonal values which is the upper 80′s.

The UV index for Sunday is very high while air quality is rated a moderate due to ground level ozone.

