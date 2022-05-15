Forecast Outlook-5/15/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -High temperatures will continue to trend up to 10 degrees above normal for much of the upcoming week.

For Sunday night a weak low is dragging some cloud into our area that could but likely won’t impact our ability to see the Blood Moon as part of the lunar eclipse.

The low Sunday is be around 72.

Monday more wind moves in but nothing like we experienced last week.

Our high will hover around 99 degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday we will hover in the 97 degrees range.

Thursday another low sweeps down that will carry a more potent cold front.

That front will lower our temperature to the high 80′s for Friday.

When we see that big a drop in temperature it likely means windy conditions for Thursday.

The UV Index for Monday is very high.

