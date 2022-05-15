Forecast Outlook-5/14/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -We knew it was just a matter of time and that time is Sunday. We are about to see our first triple digit high for 2022 in Las Vegas Sunday.

High pressure is building over our area pushing daytime temperatures up about 8 to 10 degrees above normal Sunday and staying well above normal through the first half of the week.

We will stay in the upper 90′s until and including Thursday. Expect a round of windy conditions.

By Friday the low’s cold front will have moved through pushing our high temperature back down to a more seasonal number in the upper 80′s.

It remains very dry with no rain in the forecast.

The UV Index for Sunday is very high.

