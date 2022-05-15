3 injured at Lovers & Friends festival in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three people were injured at a music festival in Las Vegas after false reports of a shooting Saturday night.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said shortly after 10 p.m. May 14, gunfire was reportedly heard near the Lovers & Friends Festival. Police said this caused a “large group” of attendees to leave the venue.

“At this time, there is no evidence of a shooting and the initial report has been deemed unfounded,” police said in a news release. The show resumed shortly after the incident.

Three people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, LVMPD said.

The second day of the Lovers & Friends festival is expected to start around around 12 p.m. Sunday.

