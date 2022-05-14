Uncertainty over trash service if local sanitation union members strike

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -This week members of the Teamsters Local 631 voted to authorize a strike. The union’s contract with Republic Services expires on May 31.

For now, trash service continues as normal, and the impact of a strike i s not clear at this point.

Union officials said Las Vegas is a key customer and Henderson, North Las Vegas and Clark County have long term contracts with Republic Services.

A spokesperson for Harry Reid International Airport said the company takes care of trash and recycling at the airport. There are 22 dumpster of varying sizes the company takes care of. The spokesperson said some contractors used for other airport projects could be considered to help with trash if there is a strike, but said the work is outside the scope of what those contractors do. She said the airport would have to see what the company’s plan is and then explore its options.

