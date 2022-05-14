Thousands of people attending outdoor Las Vegas festivals despite soaring temperatures

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - High temperatures are hitting the Las Vegas valley as several outdoor music festivals take place.

This weekend, a major hip hop and R&B show is taking over the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. Next weekend, one of the biggest events of the year, EDC takes over the Las Vegas Motor speedway.

FOX5 got a glimpse inside Community Ambulance headquarters in Henderson. Paramedics and other staff were packing medical supplies into boxes that will be shipped to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in time for EDC.

Senior Director, Glen Simpson, said they’ve been preparing for months for what will be an exciting, but taxing event.

EDC was pushed to October of last year, making it a quick turnaround for Simpson and other community partners.

“Historically we do ECD every once a year, this feels like twice a year. We’re certainly excited- over 170,000 people are going to gather at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway,” Simpson said,

Throughout the years they see a broad range of injuries at these events that range from overheating to actual medical emergencies.

Simpson urges attendees to have a good time, but prepare for heat in our desert climate.

“We try to tell people to at least consume a bottle of water every hour when they’re outside just to kind of help them and hopefully counter should they decided to take part in some of those adult beverages,” Simpson said.

Before EDC next weekend, this Sunday Community Ambulance crews will be working at Country In the Park, a country show that will be held at the Water Street Plaza for the first time.

“Working with the promoters, working with the city to ensure that there’s enough water stations, encouraging people to hydrate, encouraging people to you know limit their time outside if they can,” Simpson said.

