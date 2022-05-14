Las Vegas police seek help in identifying 3 subjects in downtown arson investigation

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying three subjects in an arson investigation.

According to police, the alleged arson took place on March 26 in downtown Las Vegas.

The subjects are described as:

1. Black male, 30-45 years old, last seen wearing a black shirt, gray sweatpants and carrying a black backpack.

2. White male, 30-45 years old, last seen wearing a red and blue bandana, print hoodie, gray shirt with “DKN” and carrying a gray backpack.

3. White male, 30-45 years old, last seen wearing a black hoodie with white sleeves, tan pants and black shoes.

This week members of the Teamsters Local 631 voted to authorize a strike. The union’s contract with Republic Services expires on May 31. (LVMPD)

This week members of the Teamsters Local 631 voted to authorize a strike. The union’s contract with Republic Services expires on May 31. (LVMPD)

This week members of the Teamsters Local 631 voted to authorize a strike. The union’s contract with Republic Services expires on May 31. (LVMPD)

Anyone who recognizes these individuals or has any information about this incident is urged to contact detectives by phone at 702-828-7777.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.