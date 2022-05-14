Advertisement

Las Vegas police investigate serious-injury crash involving child near Sahara, Sloan

Las Vegas police are investigating a serious-injury crash involving a child in the East valley.
Las Vegas police are investigating a serious-injury crash involving a child in the East valley.(FOX5)
By Byron Teach
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:37 PM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating a serious-injury crash involving a child in the East valley.

According to police, officers responded to the 5600 block of Forsythe Drive for a crash involving a child on a skateboard.

Police said the child was riding a skateboard while holding onto a vehicle and fell.

The child was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police have area streets closed while the crash is being investigated.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX5 for more updates.

