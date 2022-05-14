Las Vegas police investigate serious-injury crash involving child near Sahara, Sloan
May. 13, 2022
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating a serious-injury crash involving a child in the East valley.
According to police, officers responded to the 5600 block of Forsythe Drive for a crash involving a child on a skateboard.
Police said the child was riding a skateboard while holding onto a vehicle and fell.
The child was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police have area streets closed while the crash is being investigated.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX5 for more updates.
