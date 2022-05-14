Former athletes find their passion for fashion design in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two former athletes are creating a booming fashion business here in the Las Vegas.

Randall Cunningham and Ray Milner brought together their sports and creative backgrounds and created their own brand, Las Vegas Apparel. Cunningham and Milner built their fashion studio from the ground up, styling locals and professional athletes from across the world.

Las Vegas Apparel is so much more than just high quality beautiful clothing, for Cunningham and Milner it’s important to them to give back to the fashion community offering E-COURSES and sewing classes helping creatives learn more about the business.

Cunningham who was a high jumper at USC said his father Randall Cunningham Sr. , his mother and sisters have influenced his fashion career. His sister Vashti Cunningham who is a two-time Olympian is also a model for Las Vegas Apparel and collaborates with her brother for fashion ideas.

You can find many professional athletes wearing Cunningham’s PRCZN brand, including Adoree Jackson and JR Reed who he has personally designed for.

Milner started his business with a store front at Town Square where he sold his Milk Money Limited apparel.

Now, Milner and Cunningham have a beautiful studio in southwest Las Vegas where they welcome clients to set up appointments for their design vision. Milner and Cunningham have big dreams for their business. They are working to open a large-scale factory for Las Vegas Apparel and employing locals here in the valley.

Milner said it’s been a “blessing” to be apart of the Cunningham family and collaborate with such creative thinkers.

To Milner, his joy is when clients see their design vision come to life.

“When they look good and feel good in our clothes, that’s what brings me gratitude.” said Milner.

