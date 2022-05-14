Forecast Outlook 5/14/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -High pressure is building over the southwest. That is going to help push daytime temperatures close to triple digits Saturday and a forecast high of 100 for Sunday.

Because it was much cooler at the start of the week the hot temperatures could catch those doing outdoor activities off guard.

Make sure to hydrate, wear loose clothing and drink plenty of water.

The UV index will also be very high Saturday and Sunday.

Sunday night you should be able to see a lunar eclipse which depending on cloud cover should be visible between 8:30 and 10 PM.

Daytime temperatures are going to continue to trend well above normal to start the week with forecast highs in the upper 90′s. We’ll cool back down to seasonal temperatures by the end of the week.

There is no rain forecast over the next 7 days.

Since the start of the year we’ve only recorded 16/100ths of an inch of rain. Normal rainfall by this time of the year is slightly over 2 inches.

