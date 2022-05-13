‘The war is not over’: Las Vegas-based IG model Liziane Gutierrez aids Ukrainian effort

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Instagram model Liziane Gutierrez traveled from Las Vegas back to Ukraine to aid volunteer efforts, and spoke with FOX5 about the latest on the ground.

The Brazilian model with more than 1 million followers @liziane_gutierrez had been in Ukraine for weeks with volunteers from Frente Brazucra, aiding people’s escape from war zone areas and obtain supplies.

She returned this week, after a brief trip back to Las Vegas to help family members. She hopes her posts make an impact, informing people about the casualties of war.

“The war is not over,” Gutierrez said, concerned about the flood of Ukrainians coming back to Kyiv or fleeing from the east into the capital. The mayor of Kyiv recently warned people that it is not safe yet to return; people return to find their homes damaged or destroyed.

“We have to figure out how we’re going to manage to accommodate all these people. It’s still not easy, but we try. We have some refugee camps at a hotel,” Gutierrez said, speaking from a hotel in Kyiv.

Gutierrez shared video of her latest assignment: delivering bulletproof vests to soldiers.

“We found out that one of the soldiers that we knew since the beginning of the war, he died three weeks ago. Its a mix of feelings that we have here,” Gutierrez said.

Gutierrez plans to move with volunteers eastward, where numerous Ukrainians need supplies and resources, but is working to do so safely with the team.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.