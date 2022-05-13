Some Las Vegas residents living in RVs due to housing crisis

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The housing crisis has left some people with no choice but to camp out in their RVs.

Some are parking their RVs wherever they can find open public space. Some RVs can be seen lined up on Cheyenne Avenue and Nellis Boulevard. One woman who lives in one of the RVs on the street and said she is constantly having to move to different places because code enforcement forces her to leave.

“It has been real hard,” said Billie Christie. “Stressful.”

Christie has called her RV home for the last year, after she was forced out of previous home and couldn’t afford to find a new place to live.

“We live off of $650 a month,” said Christie. “It is almost impossible to find a place to live.”

After moving from place to place several times in her RV, she thought she would finally be in the clear staying here on Nellis and Cheyenne but that isn’t the case.

“Code enforcement comes and says you can’t be here,” said Christie. “We are coming and taking your motor home and it is hassle and they say you have got 24 hours to move.”

She said the toughest part about it all is caring for her sick husband.

“I take care of my husband because he has COPD, so I am the only one who can do anything,” said Christie.

We checked to see if there are any RV parks that would be feasible for people like Christie to park her RV and found that Road Runner RV Park located on Boulder HWY is $30 daily for the first three days, $127 weekly, and $389 monthly.

Kings Row RV Park also located on Boulder HWY is $105 weekly plus tax and current registration is needed.

With a $650 a month budget and no current registration, this isn’t an option for Christie.

She said she was given $400 rent voucher from the county but said that’s not enough to help her get into housing.

“If they just opened up one of these empty lots for everyone to park their RVs, they wouldn’t have a bunch of problems,” said Christie.

As for what comes next for Christie, that is up in the air.

“I don’t know,” said Christie. “I don’t know.”

We did reach out to code enforcement to try and learn more about what they are telling people when they are asked to move and if there is a place for them to go to but have yet to hear back.

