Need for Speed: Unusual look at Las Vegas area speeders

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas valley drivers see speeders every day; from I-15 north and south, U.S. 95, the 215 and many places in- between. Police said speeding has led to several deadly wrecks including one involving former Raiders player Henry Ruggs, who police said was going 156-miles-per-hour just before hitting and killing a woman and her dog.

FOX5 heard several complaints about speeders and decided to draw more attention to the problem.

With a speed gun in hand, we saw speeders in different parts of the valley. The problem was most visible on Sunset between Las Vegas Boulevard and Eastern.

Clark County officials said that stretch of road is a 45-mile-per-hour. We clocked several cars going 60, 65 and one car zooming down Sunset at 70-miles-per-hour.

“Not surprised. Not surprised at all,” said Robert Gaugler.

Gaugler lives near Sunset and Eastern and said he is not a big fan of driving on Sunset.

“This stretch of Sunset at the airport is very unsafe. People travel extremely too fast,”Gaugler said.

Sin City Scuba is located off the stretch of Sunset, across from the still closed airport viewing area. The owner said there was an accident on Sunset where a car’s tire flew into the parking lot. The owner said he was concerned about people walking from the parking lot to the closed viewing area, saying that can be very dangerous.

FOX5 asked the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department how many people have been cited for speeding along Sunset. While the department couldn’t provide specifics, it did provide crash data for nearby intersections, which include crashes on the stretch of Sunset Road.

Metro said there were 52 crashes around Eastern and Sunset in 2019, 28 in 2020, a Covid year and 54 crashes in that area in 2021. There were 34 crashes around Las Vegas Boulevard and Sunset in 2019, 18 in 2020 and 24 crashes in 2021.

