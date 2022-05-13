Advertisement

LVMPD: Woman steals Tesla from Las Vegas resort, collides with another Tesla at charging station

LVMPD said around 1:30 a.m. an electric vehicle was stolen from Excalibur parking lot. The owner was able to remotely track it to a charging station in Primm.(RTC)
By Cody Lee
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:44 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is assisting Nevada State Police in Primm after a woman allegedly stole a vehicle then took it for a joyride until police caught up with her near the stateline.

LVMPD said around 1:30 a.m. a Tesla was stolen from Excalibur parking lot. The owner was able to remotely track it to a charging station in Primm.

NHP arrived and detained the woman, but not before she crashed into another Tesla while attempting to flee resulting in major damage to the victim’s vehicle that was charging at the time.

No injuries have been reported and no traffic has been affected.

LVMPD officers arrived and will be arresting the woman for grand larceny auto.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

