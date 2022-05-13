Las Vegas nonprofit is working to bring more free therapy services to schools within CCSD

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The United Citizens Foundation is offering free therapy services to students within the Clark County School District .

The clinical director for the UCF Erika Haggerty said there is a need for these services all throughout the CCSD.

“What happens is we get the students, and we work in collaboration with the staff and we get the student and they come and we provide mental health services to students onsite,” said Haggerty.

Haggerty has been providing therapy services to students for a year through the UCF.

“I think it is just a privilege to be able to receive mental health services,” said Haggerty. “It is an opportunity to sit in front of a person that is non-judgmental and a space where they feel safe.”

The foundation itself has been providing these services to students at schools since 2016.

Right now, the UCF offers therapy services at seven CCSD schools.

Brown Middle school is one of schools offering therapy resources.

“This is some of the artwork students do,” said Haggerty. “Sometimes we have a little bit more of a play therapy. It is kind of a let the client lead process.”

After several violent acts have taken place within the CCSD over the last couple of months, the UCF and the principal for brown middle school tell me there has been an increase in students seeking therapy.

“I have had back-to-back sessions,” said Haggerty. “I have a caseload where they will process that traumatic event that has occurred.”

“The need is far greater than what I think is reported and I don’t just mean with violence but what kids are dealing with at home, homelessness, food insecurity, and those kinds of things, “said the principal for Brown Middle school Jason Kathan. “These services provided by the school and the UCF here are vital to help our kids be successful and I think they help deal with and prevent some of those violent instances.”

While there is a need for more therapy for students, Haggerty said there is also a need for more clinicians.

“There is a shortage of clinicians so that is a challenge, and we want to expand our services, but we also need the team to be able to do so,” said Haggerty.

The United Citizens foundation is currently working with CCSD to try and find out if they can expand their services to other schools and get the staffing help that they need.

Students who are wanting to seek therapy through the UCF can request services on their website linked HERE.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.