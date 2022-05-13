Advertisement

Kendrick Lamar to bring The Big Steppers tour to Las Vegas

FILE - In this July 7, 2017, file photo, Kendrick Lamar performs during the Festival d'ete de...
FILE - In this July 7, 2017, file photo, Kendrick Lamar performs during the Festival d'ete de Quebec in Quebec City, Canada. Lamar was nominated for a Golden Globe for best original song for "All the Stars," from the film "Black Panther." He shares the nomination with Anthony Tiffith, Mark Spears, Solana Rowe and Al Shuckburgh. The 76th Golden Globe Awards will be held on Sunday, Jan. 6. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Chanel Ridley
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:11 PM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fresh off the release of his fifth studio album, Kendrick Lamar is set to kick off the North American leg of The Big Steppers Tour July 19.

The tour will make a stop in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena Friday, Sept. 9 at 8 p.m.

Kendrick Lamar
Kendrick Lamar(Renell Medrano)

For all shows in the U.S., the first tickets to The Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers Tour will be available to Cash App customers for presale. Beginning Thursday, May 19 at 10 a.m. through 10 p.m. PT, new and existing Cash App Cash Card holders can unlock the presale and purchase tickets by using the first nine numbers of their Cash Card on Ticketmaster and completing the purchase immediately.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 20 at 12 p.m. PT at axs.com.

