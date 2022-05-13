Henderson Pride Fest lands new location after dispute with city

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson Pride Fest has landed a new location after a dispute over the vision of the event with the city.

Henderson Pride Fest will be held at the Galleria Mall on June 10 and 11, the Henderson Equality Center announced.

“Making this a historic event for the community of Henderson, and to show how diverse, inclusive and supportive the business are to the LGBTQ Community, we will now being having the Fest at the Galleria Mall at Sunset,” the group said in a news release.

The event was previously going to be held on Water Street until the City of Henderson decided to pull out as a sponsor of the event. A city spokesperson said the event the Henderson Equality Center wanted to put on was not G-rated and the city was hoping for a more family-friendly event.

Henderson Equality Center said after the news that the event wouldn’t be held on Water Street, organizations and companies reached out to help “make this event happen.”

The event will take place June 10 from 5 p.m.-10 p.m., with a parade taking place from 7 p.m.-p.m., and on June 11 from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Dignitaries such as Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswomen Dina Titus, Susie Lee and Jackie Rosen are set to attend.

