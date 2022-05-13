Forecast Outlook - 5/13/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The wind is giving us a break with temperatures on the rise this weekend. It will be cool Friday morning with temperatures in the 50s. Daytime highs continue to climb this weekend with 89° on Friday and 97° on Saturday.

Skies stay mostly sunny with light wind around the valley. Some more clouds pass through on Sunday with temperatures making a run close to 100° for the first time this year. The forecast high is 100°.

We’ll keep temperatures in the upper 90s through the middle of next week with the afternoon breeze making a return.

