Forecast Outlook - 5/13/22
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:55 AM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The wind is giving us a break with temperatures on the rise this weekend. It will be cool Friday morning with temperatures in the 50s. Daytime highs continue to climb this weekend with 89° on Friday and 97° on Saturday.
Skies stay mostly sunny with light wind around the valley. Some more clouds pass through on Sunday with temperatures making a run close to 100° for the first time this year. The forecast high is 100°.
We’ll keep temperatures in the upper 90s through the middle of next week with the afternoon breeze making a return.
