Clark County hosting government surplus auction

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - If you’re in the market for a new watch, a new tablet, or even a new car, a local auction has everything you may need.

Clark County is hosting its government surplus auction, offering about 200 vehicles and 225 lots of miscellaneous items. These are items that were used or acquired by government agencies in Southern Nevada.

The bidding is happening online, but the public can see the items in person at 4530 Alto Avenue on Friday, May 13 and Saturday, May 14. Click here to see items available.

