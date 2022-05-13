Advertisement

Clark County hosting government surplus auction

Clark County hosting government surplus auction
Clark County hosting government surplus auction(FOX5)
By Nkiruka Azuka
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:57 AM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - If you’re in the market for a new watch, a new tablet, or even a new car, a local auction has everything you may need.

Clark County is hosting its government surplus auction, offering about 200 vehicles and 225 lots of miscellaneous items. These are items that were used or acquired by government agencies in Southern Nevada.

The bidding is happening online, but the public can see the items in person at 4530 Alto Avenue on Friday, May 13 and Saturday, May 14. Click here to see items available.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

CCSD's Administrative Center
CCSD: 1 in 4 high school students don’t feel safe, 39% of student chronically absent
President Joe Biden stepped up his administration’s response to a nationwide baby formula...
Biden speaks to baby formula manufacturers about shortage
Only weeks now until the end of the school year and the CCSD Board of Trustee met Thursday to...
CCSD: 1 in 4 high school students don’t feel safe, 39% of student chronically absent
Instagram model Liziane Gutierrez traveled from Las Vegas back to Ukraine to aid volunteer...
‘The war is not over’: Las Vegas-based IG model Liziane Gutierrez aids Ukrainian effort